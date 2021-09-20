Two day Virtual All Majors and Internship Fair to begin Wednesday

The Virtual All Majors Job and Internship Fair will be hosted Wednesday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. online on Handshake.
Handshake is a website that allows students to network with employers.
Interested students and alumni can schedule their one-on-one and group video sessions with employers by registering on Handshake, according to the UTA events calendar.
The virtual fair will run for two days, and participants who want to attend for the whole duration must sign up for both dates.
Over 75 employers are expected to attend, according to the Handshake website. Attendees can see a list of employers on Handshake.
Participants are advised to have access to a web camera, good internet connection and dress appropriately for their video appointment with employers.
If attendees have any issues during the event or need additional resources, they can join the Microsoft Teams channel to chat with office staff in the general subchannel.
