Turning a new page: Arlington Public Library goes fine-free

The Arlington Public Library no longer charges overdue books and materials as of Oct. 1.
Library card owners are free to read, watch and listen to the library’s collections without worrying about charges for items returned past their due date, according to a library press release. Additionally, previous unpaid charges are waived for patrons whose late fees have prevented them from using the library.
Libraries Director Norma Zuniga said she hopes the libraries becoming fine-free will help the community continue to enjoy the library’s services and understand its significance.
“We're hoping that this really communicates to our residents our commitment to removing barriers to these kinds of services,” Zuniga said. “We are really eager to welcome them back if they haven't visited recently.”
Before the library went fine-free, visitors were charged 25 cents for each day the material was past due, Zuniga said. These charges would cap at the material’s replacement cost.
She said fine-free libraries are becoming a best-practice among many libraries in the country.
“In fact, when we incur fines people stop using the libraries,” Zuniga said. “We've noticed that people will come in and use the library, but [because] the mere fear of incurring fines they would only use [materials] inside the building, they wouldn't check them out.”
Many people are concerned visitors will now take materials and never return them, and some individuals may do that, she said. But the majority of them understand the concept of it being a borrowing system. If a material is not returned, the library will charge the visitor to replace the lost item if it is not returned, she said.
The library’s East Arlington branch has one of the highest visitor counts, but lower circulation of materials, she said, largely due to a fear of using the library and incurring fines.
“So I believe that this is really going to dispel that notion. We want you to use the library, we want you to be responsible borrowers and return the materials on time, but there will no longer be fines,” she said.
