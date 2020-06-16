Trump signs Safe Policing for Safe Communities order calling for police reform

President Donald Trump signed an executive order for police reform on Tuesday.
The Safe Policing for Safe Communities order calls for Attorney General William Barr to create a nationwide database to track terminations, de-certifications, criminal convictions for on-duty conduct and civil judgments against law enforcement officers for improper use of force.
The order also calls for an increase in social workers co-responding to situations involving mental health, homelessness and addiction.
Legislation and grant programs to improve law enforcement practices through training are also included in the order.
Department of Justice grant funding can only be given to state and local law enforcement agencies that have met new performance credentials set by Barr. One of these requirements is the prohibition of chokeholds “except in those situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law.”
The order comes after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died when Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe for nearly nine minutes May 25.
