Trump, Biden to discuss climate change, race in America in final debate

The second and final U.S. presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 3 general election will take place Thursday night at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kristen Welker, White House correspondent for NBC News, will moderate the 90-minute debate which begins at 8 p.m. Topics to be discussed include fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.
The commercial-free debate will feature the same format as the first debate but both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s microphones will be turned off at the beginning of each segment to allow their opponent two minutes of uninterrupted time.
Following each candidate’s initial comments, they will debate with both microphones turned on, according to NPR.
@KevinLandrum13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.