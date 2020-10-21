Trump, Biden to discuss climate change, race in America in final debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take the stage Thursday for the second and final debate of the year.

 Photo illustration by Elias Valverde II

The second and final U.S. presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 3 general election will take place Thursday night at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kristen Welker, White House correspondent for NBC News, will moderate the 90-minute debate which begins at 8 p.m. Topics to be discussed include fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The commercial-free debate will feature the same format as the first debate but both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s microphones will be turned off at the beginning of each segment to allow their opponent two minutes of uninterrupted time.

Following each candidate’s initial comments, they will debate with both microphones turned on, according to NPR.

