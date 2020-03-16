Trump announces new prevention guidelines, COVID-19 vaccine candidate begins phase 1 of clinical trial

A vaccine candidate for COVID-19 has started phase one of the clinical trial, and new guidelines for all Americans to follow were announced by President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force at a press conference Monday.
For the next 15 days, in an effort to blunt the infection, students should school from home when possible and people should avoid traveling, bars, restaurants, public food courts and gatherings with more than 10 people, Trump said.
“Each and every one of us has a critical role to play in stopping the spread and transmission of the virus,” Trump said.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the trial consists of 45 individuals between the ages of 18 and 55. Two injections are administered, and the individuals will be followed for a year for safety and to observe results.
While the guidelines may feel like an overreaction, they aren’t, Fauci said. The guidelines for the next 15 days will fail if people do not adhere to them, he said.
While young and healthy people may experience mild symptoms, they can easily spread the virus, putting countless others in harm’s way, he said.
These strong and bold steps are being taken because the virus can spread before symptoms are developed, said Ambassador Deborah Birx.
Millennials are the core group that will stop the virus because they know how to contact others without being in large social settings, she said. Holding gatherings under 10 people extends past bars and restaurants and should include inside houses as well.
Birx said the guidelines to stop the virus will only work if every American responds as one nation.
On Thursday, UTA announced a one-week extension of spring break as well as the transition to online classes starting March 23, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The university announced that on-campus housing, dining and health services remain open along with a few other facilities.
On Friday, Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, which he said will provide for up to $50 billion in emergency operations for states and territories.
