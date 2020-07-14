Trump administration rescinds rule barring international students from taking online-only classes

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during the Howdy Modi Community Summit on Sept. 22, 2019, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Trump administration rescinded a rule by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday that would require international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their universities opt to conduct classes entirely online this fall.

The decision comes at the start of a federal lawsuit hearing in Boston, Massachusetts, brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The ICE announcement on July 6 stated that active students currently in the U.S. enrolled in online-only programs must find an alternate solution or may face deportation.

Harvard and MIT contested the policy and argued that “immigration officials violated procedural rules without allowing the public to respond.” Seven other federal suits have been filed by states and universities opposing the announcement.

While UTA offers a mix of online, in-person and hybrid classes, the university offered scheduled listening sessions for international students with concerns when the rule was initially announced earlier this month.

