Triple digit temperatures to hit the Metroplex this week

The Metroplex is expected to have triple-digit temperatures this week.
David Bonnette, National Weather Service meteorologist, said there will be a continuation of hot and rain-free weather all week.
The highest temperature will fall on Monday with a high of 102. Heat index values will reach a high of 106.
Wednesday is expected to be the only day of the week with a double-digit temperature at 98. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to be back at a high of 100.
“Be sure you know the warning signs between heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” Bonnette said. “Never leave any pets or children in cars.”
Heat exhaustion is when one is feeling weak outdoors but is still sweating, he said. Heat stroke is when one is outside feeling weak, experiencing a headache and stops sweating.
He recommends people wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes and stay hydrated.
