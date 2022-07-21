Triple-digit summer temperatures expected to continue in the Metroplex
Illustration by Yvonne Collier

Temperatures in the Metroplex are expected to stay in triple digits next week as Texas continues one of its hottest summers in history.

The Metroplex saw near-record heat in the state last Monday, reaching 108 degrees.

The weather will be warmer over the weekend, said Jason Dunn, National Weather Service meteorologist. Highs will be in the low 100s this week, with a low chance of thunderstorms through Friday.

People should focus on staying hydrated and spending more time in the shade, he said.

