Triple-digit temperatures expected all week in the Metroplex

  • 0
Mid-July continues to bring hot and sunny days to the Metroplex.

Temperatures are expected to stay around the triple digits every day this week, said David Bonnette, National Weather Service meteorologist. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day, with a peak of around 105 degrees.

Bonnette said people should know how to stay safe in the heat. One thing he recommends is wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothes. He also said to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke such as discomfort, headache and nausea.

@GraceLauderdale

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

