Triple-digit summer temperatures expected to continue in the Metroplex

We want 3 full time team members
with well developed communication, logic and math skills.
Our team helps our clients find out what people think,
and help political campaigns and nonprofits
raise money and find supporters.
You'll help clients from our friendly offices at
1527 South Cooper Street, Arlington TX 76010
(2 blocks from UTA!).
We also want you to be part of the fast growing group
creating and testing a new social reality game we call Blight vs Light.
Call 817-855-3427 or email us at hiring@texttosurvey.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.