Triple digit heat to linger in the Metroplex this week

The weather will be cooler this week in the Metroplex, but still remains in the triple digits for most of the week.

Monday through Wednesday are forecasted to be the hottest days, with highs around 102, said Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist. The rest of the week will hover around 100.

There are no chances for rain this week, and morning temperatures will be in the upper 70s, Barnes said. Heat index values are expected to reach about 105, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

@jrbalvino

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

