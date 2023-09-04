 Skip to main content
Triple-digit heat returns to the Metroplex this week

Although the Metroplex will experience a moderate breeze this week, people should expect temperatures to remain in the triple digits.

The heat isn’t done quite yet, but it will not be nearly as extensive or oppressive as what’s been happening recently, said Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Closer to the end of the week, temperatures will increase, Prater said. Friday is forecasted to have a high of 105 but will be around or above 100 the rest of the week.

@alexiadmz

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

