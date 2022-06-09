Triple-digit heat and light rain expected for the Metroplex this week
File Illustration / Cristina Del Coro Trio

The Metroplex is expected to have triple-digit temperatures for the next several days and into next week with a chance of light precipitation tomorrow morning.

Patricia Sánchez, National Weather Service meteorologist, said people should take breaks in the shade if they’re outdoors, spend time cooling down indoors, stay hydrated and wear light-colored clothing to be safe during the hot weather.

Sánchez also recommends keeping an eye on the elderly, children and pets.

“If you can close blinds during the day, this also helps to keep the house cool,” she said.

The National Weather Service is monitoring a complex of storms moving from Oklahoma, which may cause light rain tomorrow morning, she said.

