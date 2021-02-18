Tri-C Food Pantry extends hours of distribution to meet high demand during winter storm

The Tri-C Food Pantry extended its operational hours and will distribute food from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday despite extreme weather conditions.
Tri-C director Eddie Stinson said the distribution length was extended because of the overflow of requests from students. He said the main goal is to accommodate more students, and they can do so by extending the time.
Students must request an appointment before arriving at the Tri-C by emailing utafoodpantry@gmail.com. Students will need to provide their name, the last four digits of their student ID number, requested pick up time and food choice.
There will be a variety of meals to accommodate students including vegetarian, chicken only, all meats excluding pork and all meats.
To ensure students will get the items requested, Stinson said there will be sections where each option will be bagged.
Students can expect a bag filled with breakfast and snack items, such as cereal, cereal bars, cookies and potato chips.
He said they expect approximately 80 students and faculty to be served.
This will be the only Tri-C Food Pantry distribution event held this week. He said the impact of the winter storm and COVID-19 caused the donation process to be revised.
“This is a tough time out there. People can’t get out, can’t get around, they can’t get to their food,” Stinson said. “We want to try to do everything we can to make sure we can take care of all the students that have a need tomorrow.”
