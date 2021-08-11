Transportation services to help navigate UTA, the city with ease

Students have multiple options for getting around campus and the city. From self-driving cars to rental bicycles, making the commute is its own adventure.
UTA offers students the MavMover Shopping shuttles, the new Blue Duck Bike Share and the Mavs Late Night Courtesy Escort. Changes include the expansion of the courtesy escort service, route and time changes for the MavMover shuttle buses and a return to pre-pandemic parking rates.
Parking permits
Starting Aug. 21, the 30-day monthly permit will return to $80. Parking and Transportation Services has also brought back the 7-day permit for all customers at $40.
The last day for refunds on parking permits is the spring census date, Feb. 2, 2022.
MavMover shuttle bus
The MavMover shuttle bus will operate two buses on the Blue, Orange and Red routes on weekdays. The Blue and Orange routes run 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Red route runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
The Blue route goes around campus starting at the Business Building, stopping at College Park Center, the University Center, the Social Work building, the Maverick Activities Center, Meadow Run, the Arlie, Timber Brook and returning to the UC.
The Orange route takes students around campus starting from the Business Building to the Studio Arts Center, Maverick Stadium, Maverick Place, 848 Mitchell apartments, Centennial Court, Pickard Hall, parking lots 49 and 50, Heights on Pecan and ending at Liv+ Arlington apartments.
The evening Red route starts at the UC, stopping at the Social Work building, the Arlie, Timber Brook, the MAC, Greek Row, Maverick Stadium, the Intramural fields, Maverick Place, 848 Mitchell apartments, Centennial Court, parking lots 49 and 50, Heights on Pecan, Liv+ Arlington apartments, the Business Building and ending at College Park Center.
A Green route, dedicated to shopping, groceries and entertainment, operates from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays. It starts at Meadow Run, stops at the UC, ALDI, Fielder Plaza, Lincoln Square, Walmart and ends in Downtown Arlington.
Students can track the buses in real time using the DoubleMap app.
Via
Via, the city of Arlington’s public transportation, is free for students who sign up using their mavs email. Students are limited to four free trips per week.
Besides students, passengers pay a distance-based fare between $3 and $5. Via operates from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Via app is available on iPhones and Androids.
Mavs Late Night Courtesy Escort
The Mavs Late Night Courtesy Escort offers faculty, staff and students transportation across campus during after-hours. Hours of service are 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. seven days a week during the semester. Students can request rides and track their escort using the TapRide app. The service will expand to off-campus private apartment communities that have opted-in, including Centennial Court and Maverick Place.
Blue Duck Bike Share
Blue Duck has partnered exclusively with UTA for a five-year term to bring a bike share rental program to campus at the end of September.
Bikes will be available 24/7 and can be rented on a pay-peruse basis with a charge of $1.25 to unlock and $0.40 per minute. Riders can also purchase a monthly membership at $35 per month, a semester membership at $29 per month or an annual membership at $23.91 per month. Memberships include 30 minutes of ride time daily. A 50% discount on all rides will be available to low-income riders.
Every new rider will get a $10 credit when they register with their mavs email
RAPID
Arlington’s Rideshare, Automation and Payment Intergration Demonstration Pilot Program, Via’s self-driving autonomous vehicle, will continue to offer free rides to students and $3 per ride for UTA employees through March 2022. Passengers can request rides using the Via app.
RAPID vehicles can fit up to three passengers or one wheelchair and run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
RAPID operates within Downtown Arlington and on the UTA campus in the area bounded by Division Street to the north, Mary Street to the east, Mitchell Street to the south and Davis Drive to the west. The vehicles will pick up and drop off passengers anywhere they request, as long as it is within the service area.
Zipcar
Zipcar is a car rental service. It offers UTA faculty, staff and students special rates for annual membership at $25 per year with $9.50 per hour for rental cars. Anyone with a valid driver’s license can apply online.
