Transition for presidential power at UTA gains traction

After nearly two years without a permanent president at UTA, the transition from interim President Teik Lim to incoming President Jennifer Cowley’s tenure gained momentum last week.
Cowley announced in a universitywide email Friday she will begin filling leadership vacancies. This marked her first direct address to the community since the UT System Board of Regents appointed her as UTA’s permanent president in February.
Cowley will begin her tenure April 28. She is the 10th person and the first woman to lead UTA.
“In advance of my arrival, it is important we begin the process of filling several of the University’s senior leadership positions,” Cowley said in her statement.
In the email, she announced the launch of a national search for UTA’s next provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, who serves as chief academic officer and is responsible for academic programs and priorities.
To find candidates, UTA has created a 20-member search committee chaired by James Grover, interim vice president for research and Graduate School dean.
Pranesh Aswath, current interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, has been filling the role since May 2020 after former President Vistasp Karbhari resigned and Lim, the previous provost, was appointed to lead the university.
For almost two years as interim president, Lim has promoted diversity efforts on campus, which includes Bryan Samuel’s appointment as inaugural vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at UTA in 2021.
Lim guided the university through the winter storm last year, the COVID-19 pandemic and the return to in-person instruction in fall 2021.
Under his leadership, UTA received the Texas Tier One designation in August 2021, making the university the fourth in the state to achieve the status. The journey to the status took nearly 12 years through three former university presidents’ terms, including James Spaniolo and Karbhari.
The UT System Board of Regents awarded Lim a system commendation for his contribution at its open meeting Feb. 24.
History senior Joseph Porter said Lim was active in the UTA community and it was normal to see Lim walk around the campus.
Porter said being active with the campus is important and he expects to see a president’s participation
During the UT System open meeting, Chancellor James Milliken said the role of an institutional leader has never been easy, but Lim has served the UT System, UTA’s student and faculty and the state of Texas with poise.
“I will cherish my time at UTA and am proud that we, as the Maverick community, have collectively positioned UTA in the strongest possible state,” Lim tweeted about the commendation Thursday.
In January, Lim announced he will become the ninth president at the New Jersey Institute of Technology along with serving as a mechanical engineering professor. He will begin his tenure July 1.
“Teik Lim has been an outstanding administrator for UT Arlington and at the UT System,” Milliken said. “He’s become a good friend, and we wish him all the best in his new, exciting goal.”
Cowley has served as the University of North Texas’ provost and vice president for Academic Affairs since 2017.
During her tenure, she has implemented a mandatory diversity and inclusion professional development program for all faculty at the university while advocating for opportunity hiring and more diverse academic leaders.
Cowley applied for the presidential position at UTA when looking for a university that was committed to diversity and inclusion, she said in an interview with The Shorthorn in February.
In addition to the provost and vice president for Academic Affairs position, Cowley will also have to fill other university leadership vacancies.
Some high-profile openings, such as Multicultural Affairs director, have recently become available. Former Multicultural Affairs director Melanie Sheppard, who joined UTA in 2019, left for a position at Southwest Airlines, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Other than Sheppard’s former role, permanent dean positions in the College of Liberal Arts and College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs are vacant.
Last September, Rebecca Deen, political science associate professor and department chair, was promoted to interim associate dean of Academic Affairs for the College of Liberal Arts.
Deen replaced Dan Cavanagh, who became the interim dean for the College of Liberal Arts after Elisabeth Cawthon resigned in June and took a personal leave.
Maria Martinez-Cosio currently serves as interim dean for the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs. She began the role last March after former dean Adrian Parr left the position in November 2020.
Grover, who chairs the national search for the provost and vice president for Academic Affairs position, became the interim vice president for research after Duane Dimos retired in October 2019. He is serving as Graduate School dean and will perform both roles until the vice president position is filled.
Besides college dean positions, Cowley will also appoint a new permanent chief financial officer for UTA. Kelly Davis, previous CFO and vice president, retired in January.
Davis’ job included executive oversight of four administrative business units in charge of information technology, information security, data reporting and financial activities, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. During her tenure, UTA increased scholarship opportunities for undergraduate students and avoided laying off employees during the pandemic.
John Davidson currently serves as the interim CFO and associate vice president, with Academic Resource Planning and Business Affairs reporting to him in addition to Budget, Planning and Analysis.
Davidson will serve the position until UTA can recruit a permanent CFO and vice president, according to a universitywide email from Lim last November.
Porter said a permanent role improves a leader’s chance of creating a legacy.
“They’re going to be new hires, and they’re here for the long haul,” he said. “They need to have a vision of what’s coming next.”
Cowley said in her email Friday that she would let the UTA community know as new searches get underway.
“This is the first of several searches we expect to launch in the coming months,” she said.
News editor Mandy Huynh contributed to this article.
@DangHLe
