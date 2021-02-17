Transfer students share their experiences on why they choose UTA

Faith Akinmade, who graduated in December from UTA’s nursing program, said UTA caught her attention when she was looking for colleges from her home in Nigeria. She browsed through UTA’s website and scrolled through campus photos. And then she fell in love.
“Orange and blue aren’t even my favorite colors, but I do like the colors of UTA,” Akinmade said.
U.S. News & World Report ranked UTA as the fifth highest number of enrolled transfer students for fall 2019 with 5,812 transfers. According to a 2019 UTA admission Facebook post, 67% of the student body has transferred from another two-year or four-year campus.
But before coming to UTA, Akinmade attended Dallas College El Centro Campus because she said it is more affordable to complete the first two years of a bachelor’s degree at a community college. When she finished her courses there, UTA was the only university she applied to.
“If I didn’t get into UTA, I really don’t know what I would have done,” she said.
She transferred to UTA in fall 2018. Coming from a small high school and community college, UTA overwhelmed her. But she felt welcome and at ease after attending the Activity Fair and joining student organizations like the UTA Tennis Club.
UTA prides itself in welcoming transfer students, said Patrick Jackson, assistant director of admissions, who manages the transfer recruitment team. Transfer students come from all walks of life and contribute to UTA’s diverse culture.
Before the pandemic, the admissions recruitment team used to attend college fairs across the nation to promote UTA, Jackson said. The university enrolls transfer students from every state in the nation. Many students from out of state transfer to enroll in the online nursing program.
Other common reasons transfer students choose UTA include the location, course transferability and financial aid and scholarships opportunities, he said.
UTA has created unique transfer pathways with community colleges to ease students’ transitions, such as the TCC to UTA program, which allows UTA to evaluate transfer credits without the need to submit a Tarrant County College transcript. The university also offers transfer scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 per year.
Brittni Hollis, Tarrant County College Northeast Campus transfer center coordinator, said location is a big factor for the college’s students as many have their family and jobs in the Metroplex.
UTA’s main campus is located between Tarrant County College’s Northeast and Southeast campuses, while UTA’s Fort Worth campus is located near Tarrant County College’s Trinity River campus, Hollis said.
“When I start conversation with students, that’s one of the schools that comes out of their mouth first,” she said.
Jackson said there is also a large population of veteran transfer students because UTA is a veteran-friendly institution, offering a variety of scholarships, resources and benefits for them.
More than 3,500 veteran transfer students were enrolled at UTA in November, Nancy McGruder said in a video posted under the Instagram account @utatransfernation. McGruder works in the Maverick Orientation and Transition Office.
UTA is moving toward having a transfer student services department, McGruder said in another Instagram post this month.
Military Times ranked UTA first in the nation for four-year schools for veterans.
Madeline Griffin, exercise science sophomore and Marine Corps veteran, said she and her husband looked for schools in Texas that accomodate veterans.
“There were a few, but none of them stuck out to me like UTA did,” Griffin said.
She chose UTA because she found that UTA is the top veteran-serving institution. She transferred to UTA in fall 2020 from San Diego Miramar College in San Diego, California.
Griffin joined the UTA Society of Kinesiology Scholars and also got involved with Military and Veteran Services. It gave her another sense of community, and it was exactly what she was looking for, she said.
Just like veterans, military dependents also choose UTA for its reputation.
Accounting sophomore Arrianna Rocha said she considered other state universities but chose UTA because she knows the university is military family-oriented. Rocha transferred to UTA in fall 2020 from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Unlike Griffin, Rocha found it hard to make friends because her classes were online. But she had one in-person English class last semester.
“I somehow managed to get people to like and talk to me,” she said with a chuckle.
Biology sophomore Lola Goudy, a transfer student and the public relations chair for MavVets, said she has been asking her military serving friends to study at UTA because it is not far from the Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, she said.
They could live on base while attending UTA, Goudy said.
Apart from being a top veteran-serving institution, UTA’s nursing program also attracts students within the state.
Nursing sophomore Erin Mitchell transferred to UTA in fall 2020 from Austin Community College.
Mitchell did consider universities closer to her home in Austin, but UTA’s location and its nursing program were the ultimate clinchers.
UTA has its nursing school on the same campus and is located near a big city, but it still has the feel of a college town, she said.
Beyond its location and programs, the campus population is what attracts some to UTA.
Psychology junior Meghan Flynn, a UTA Ambassador and student senator who transferred to UTA in fall 2020 from Tarrant County College Southeast campus, said the transfer population at UTA put her at ease as she knows that she is surrounded by people who have the same experience as her.
“That’s why it makes me feel so at home,” Flynn said.
