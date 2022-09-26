Tensions were already tight on the Russia-Ukraine border when English senior Benjamin Wilson became UTA’s Russian Culture Society president in January 2022. But even then, it was hard to foresee a Russian invasion of Ukraine escalating into the war the world has watched.
Following the conflict’s start in February, Wilson said the organization has continually clarified they support Ukraine. The organization hosted multiple meetings to summarize the situation, and, most recently, held a fundraiser for Ukraine Tuesday on the Central Library mall.
By selling Russian lemonade, cookies and club merchandise the society gathered $584 in profit, which will directly support Ukrainian refugees and war efforts. Wilson said they’ll split funds raised between I Care Ministry, a nonprofit providing humanitarian aid, and UNITED24, a donation initiative launched by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The society supports the Russian people, not the Russian government, said history junior Aaron Michael, who joined the organization earlier this fall.
“Every little bit helps. I'm hoping it goes to help some family in need, some soldier who needs basic food maybe. They’re [Ukraine] going up against Goliath,” Michael said.
In World War I and II, when the U.S. was deciding its role in European affairs, the country eventually decided to fight and support those oppressed, Wilson said. These values still apply to today’s situation.
“This goal of saying, we're not going to allow tyranny, we're not going to allow this oppressive government to violate international treaties,” Wilson said.
It’s exciting to be doing something worthwhile, and Wilson said he hopes the fundraisers allow the UTA community to feel the same.
He said the war has created a wave of Russophobia since February, with former club members angry about the organization’s name.
“It’s warranted,” Wilson said. But the Russian Culture Society has tried to provide a place for all Slavic people.
“We also understand that when people see our banner and they see ‘RUSSIAN’ in all capital letters, it kind of makes people a little scared maybe, or they avoid it.”
While at a student involvement fair, there would be a bubble around the organization booth because people would walk around it.
“It’s a PR crisis,” he said. “We handle it and move on.”
As a niche in the university, Wilson said they had to choose between faltering or rising to the challenge of promoting Slavic culture. He chose the latter, and since becoming president has revived the Russian Culture Society’s social media, participated in fairs and focused on publicity.
The organization has existed at UTA for decades, Wilson said. Recently, they’ve gathered over Russian films, Slavic food or conversation practice for students learning to speak Russian.
Lonny Harrison, organization co-advisor and Russian associate professor, said the society hasn’t faced much difficulty until this year’s Ukraine invasion.
People have questioned the organization’s purpose in promoting Russian culture since February, Harrison said. But despite today’s controversies, he said “it’s the most important time of all” for students to study Russia and understand its geopolitical motives.
“We need to understand the Russian government and its motives in order to meet Russia where it is, in order to confront the military aggression, to confront the Russian imperialism that we're seeing take place right now in Europe,” he said.
The organization will continue promoting Russian culture, history and language across campus.
The Russian Culture Society is holding two more fundraisers for Ukraine this semester on Oct. 24 and Nov. 15.
“No matter how much money we raise, it's going to be a drop in the bucket,” Wilson said. “But we hope that UTA, as a whole, feels more involved and is more aware of their role in a global world.”
At this point, the organization should change its name to the "Ukrainian Culture Society." The RCS should not stand with Ukraine, neither should they stand with Russia now that I think about it. They should have just observed and stayed neutral, provide some information, and not take sides.
And they do realize that Ukraine is run by neo-nazis, right? And that this war started in 2014 with the Donbas separatists and not this year, right?
