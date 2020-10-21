As an immunocompromised individual, CJ Tovar’s plan this election season was to vote early. For the music education sophomore, this was the safest way to make their voice heard.
Tovar voted at the Maverick Activities Center, which has been a polling location for Tarrant County since early voting began Oct. 13. The MAC has safety protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing markers and hand sanitizer.
These safety guidelines, along with trying to avoid the expected long lines on Election Day, are why Tovar thought early voting at the MAC was their safest option.
Political science professor Thomas Marshall said one of the reasons early voting turnout has been high is because people are trying to avoid the large groups and long wait times expected on Election Day.
Marshall recommends voting early and finding a polling site with fewer people.
He said immunocompromised individuals who are concerned with in-person voting can request an application for mail-in voting.
In Tarrant County, the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23. People can visit the Tarrant County elections website to request an application.
The coronavirus pandemic disrupted normal life, and the 2020 general election season wasn’t an exception. But people can still exercise their civic duty while staying as safe as possible.
While Tarrant County cannot require people to wear masks at polling locations, Health Services director Angela Middleton recommends all voters wear a mask to keep each other safe.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cloth face coverings are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19, particularly when used universally within communities.
Before going to the polls, Middleton said it’s a good idea to bring your own pen, pencil or stylus and hand sanitizer. Don’t forget to wash or disinfect your hands when entering and leaving the polling station.
Middleton also advises people to contact their county officials for voting alternatives such as curbside voting if feeling sick or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. In Tarrant County, voters can visit the county’s website to see if they’re eligible for curbside voting.
@rocio_mhdz
@winston_martin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.