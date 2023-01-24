Tips on staying warm during winter weather

As temperatures have decreased, the Metroplex was hit with a wintery mix of storms and snow and Arlington has activated its Cold Weather Shelter plan for residents.
The rest of the week won’t see much rain, according to the National Weather Service’s website. Wednesday will see highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. The latter end of the week will have temperatures ranging from the low 30s to the upper 50s.
Here is some information on warming centers and tips for staying warm during this chilly week.
Arlington
The cold weather plan will be activated Tuesday through Thursday. The Arlington Life Shelter is open for people, but once the shelter is at capacity it will refer guests to The Salvation Army, located at 712 W. Abram St.
Arlington Life Shelter is located at 325 W. Division St.
Weather is considered hazardous when the temperature in Arlington is expected to dip below 39 degrees for more than four hours overnight, according to the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition website.
The Salvation Army
In Collins County, the Plano Corps was activated for inclement weather Tuesday.
In Dallas County, the Garland Corps was opened for inclement weather Tuesday.
In Tarrant County, the Arlington Corps was activated for inclement weather Sunday.
In Denton County, the Denton Corps is prepared to activate its inclement weather shelter if the temperature dips below 32 degrees. The Lewisville Corps is on standby for inclement weather shelter. They are also supplying staff, transportation, volunteers and more to the Relevant Life Church, which is the designated overnight cold weather shelter site for the area.
Tips for staying warm
In cold weather, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people layer up with hats, scarves, knit masks, sleeves that are snug at the wrist, mittens, water-resistant coats, boots and several layers of loose-fitting clothing.
The center also recommends folks try to stay dry and be wary of excess sweating. Sweating causes the body to lose more heat, so people are advised to remove extra layers of clothing whenever it gets too warm.
