Tips on how to beat the summer heat

With summer approaching, here are some tips the National Weather Service and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have for enduring high temperatures.
Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist, said temperatures should be in the high 90s to 100s this summer. Sellers recommends drinking a lot of water and taking breaks in the shade or AC if spending long periods of time outside.
“The biggest thing is finding shade,” she said. ”As we get to the warmer side of the summer, taking breaks in the AC is actually more recommended, because you need to keep your own personal body temperature as low as possible.”
Sellers said fruits like watermelons and apples have hydrating properties. Consuming anything with electrolytes is also highly recommended, such as Gatorade or Powerade.
If there’s no access to AC, Sellers recommends wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.
With temperatures being so high, she said there is a risk of heat exhaustion, which can lead to heat stroke if left untreated.
“You might start seeing heat exhaustion signs before you see heat stroke,” Sellers said. “With heat exhaustion, you’re dealing with dizziness, thirstiness, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness.”
Sellers said if someone is with a person who is experiencing heat stroke or heat exhaustion, first call 911 then lead them to a shaded area.
During extreme temperatures, the CDC recommends limiting outdoor activity, drinking more water than usual and taking cool showers or baths.
The CDC also recommends scheduling workouts and practices for when the temperature is cooler. There is a risk of getting sick from the heat, so it is important to limit outdoor activity.
