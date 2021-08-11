Tips and tricks to avoid transfer shock

Taylor Ricks, visual communications design junior, transferred to UTA last fall and felt overwhelmed by the size of her classes.
Ricks said the bigger the class, the harder it was to get the information she needed compared to a community college where students get more attention from professors.
The transition for transfer students comes with various challenges. These students experience transfer shock where they are required to meet new academic expectations and adjust to a different social life. The UTA community shared their experiences and advice to help new transfer students navigate the changeover.
Nancy McGruder, New Maverick Orientation assistant director, said community college students are used to certain student organizations that target a particular population, which may be offered differently at UTA.
McGruder said the transition program office exists to look into transfer student subgroups such as first-generation transfer students, who have their own set of struggles.
Patrick Jackson, assistant director for transfer recruitment and UTA alumnus, said he was quiet and reserved when he first arrived at UTA as a transfer student.
Jackson said most transfer students from community colleges learn at a slower pace and find themselves having to do more work at universities, causing a level of anxiety.
“A lot of time, students may feel a little overwhelmed having to go from one location that they have established relationships with and then having to start a whole new life at another location,” he said.
Jackson said he dealt with some of the same struggles transfer students face today like making new friends and getting involved on campus.
One of the things that helped him overcome that was becoming a resident assistant at Arlington Hall.
He said the position took him out of his comfort zone and helped strengthen his leadership skills.
Jackson advises new transfer students to do research on their program of interest and ask questions.
“You can never ask too many questions when it comes to college because a college degree is an investment, and you should treat it as an investment,” he said.
Some of the common questions McGruder gets from transfer students are about the Student Access and Resource Center, tutoring and counseling services.
“They’re concerned about their mental health,” she said. “We do a really good job promoting mental health and making sure that people are taking care of their own.”
UTA Counseling and Psychological Services offer students resources for mental health support, counseling and psychological screenings.
McGruder said she reassures students in every transfer orientation that she’s a former transfer student who understands their struggles and is here to serve them in whatever way she can.
Ricks overcame her transfer shock by taking it one day at a time. She advises new transfer students to not stress over the size of classes or navigating around campus.
“There are signs everywhere,” she said. “People are there to help, and it’s not as scary as it seems.”
