TikTok famous alumnus hosts book signing at library

Author Shawn Warner lit up a corner of the UTA Library on Tuesday as he held a book signing event for his first novel, Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor — a young adult novel turned viral by TikTok earlier this month. Dozens of people gathered on the library’s first floor to listen to Warner talk about his novel and his journey to fame.
Warner, a UTA alumnus, released his novel in November 2022. However, until this month, sales had been fairly dormant. Enter Jerrad Swearengin, known on TikTok as “Red,” who on July 2 shared a video of Warner signing copies of his book in a local Kroger to over 34,000 followers.
Two weeks later, the video has over 20 million views on TikTok, Warner’s novel had skyrocketed to No. 1 on Amazon’s Charts Bestseller list, and he was invited to the TODAY show in New York.
“It's been a whirlwind,” Warner said. “It's a shock — doing things that I've never expected I would be doing, but I'm a pretty laid-back guy, I take things in my stride.”
The library purchased 30 copies of the book to hand out to attendees, but some brought their own copy as well. As they approached to have their copy signed, Warner took time to speak to each of them personally, so attendees left with a signed book and a smile on their face.
For Warner, it was exciting to return to his alma mater where he earned a master’s degree in Social Work in 1995 and a bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1999.
“It's just an amazing experience, and I'm always looking for opportunities to give back everywhere,” he said.
One attendee, incoming philanthropy freshman Isadora Paul, saw the viral TikTok and read the book the day she got it. Paul said she wanted to meet the author behind the book and got two copies, one for her and one for her cross-state friend.
“It's always great to see an Arlington local succeed at something, and it's very inspiring how the internet can change someone's life in a minute,” she said.
As Warner sat for an interview with a member of the UTA Library staff, Arlington resident Rene Tamez was listening closely. Tamez came to the book signing to get his wife’s copy signed, but he said he’s also looking forward to reading it himself.
Tamez said he’s seen some of the Maverick Speaker Series events, but they seem to rarely feature fiction writers. In an era with screens all around, he enjoys reading a good, hard-copy book.
“I hope they have more of these with more fiction writers,” he said. “Especially local would be really cool, so people can know them.”
Paul said she felt inspired by Warner’s success, especially since it can sometimes feel like Arlington is in a bubble. It was nice to see creative local people succeed on a global scale.
Warner said he may be an inspiration to college students, but those same college students are also an inspiration to high school students, and so on. He believes everybody has a part in inspiring the next generation.
He said the book signing was a huge outpouring of support, and he appreciated the recognition. He also thanked his family and his wife for their personal support to him throughout this journey.
“I got so much help along the way,” he said. “Nobody is successful on their own.”
Warner said he plans to keep writing with his family backing him. As he rides this wave of fame, he made sure to stress the importance of kindness; a theme in his book and his life.
“The heartbeat of the story, and I always want to stress this: It all started with kindness of one person to another,” Warner said. “Red stopped by to lift my spirits when I was signing books at Kroger and that simple act of kindness is what got this all going, and I do not want that lost in the retelling of this story.”
