TikTok ban sparks conflicting views

Weeks after UTA and other universities banned TikTok on state devices and campus networks, conversations surrounding security have arisen as officials continue to examine the app’s use in the U.S.
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the ban in a directive Dec. 7 out of concern that TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance Ltd, could be used to collect and share user data with the Chinese Communist Party. Each state agency has until Feb. 15 to implement its personal use TikTok policy. The federal government also banned the app on their issued devices in December for the same reason.
UTA took steps in December to ban the app’s use, but it doesn’t restrict students and employees from accessing TikTok on personal devices using non-university networks, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Other universities, like UT Austin, also blocked the app.
TikTok has around 100 million users and has been embraced by influencers and businesses to promote themselves. UTA has several official TikTok accounts, such as UTA Athletics to the College of Nursing and Health Innovation.
UTA Admissions started using the app around summer 2021 to create content for prospective students, marketing assistant director Gloria Moss said.
In response to the ban, Admissions has pivoted its marketing strategy to Instagram Reels, which has been an easy transition since those platforms share some similarities, Moss said.
Abbott’s directive is one of many efforts to ban TikTok in the U.S., citing security concerns and data stealing. In December 2022, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida proposed a bipartisan bill in December 2022 that would prohibit the app from operating in the U.S., according to a press release from Rubio’s website. The proposed federal bill, ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act, is currently in committee.
TikTok can collect data on an individual’s political views and religion. If a country is able to gather that much intel on a population, it can use it for nefarious reasons, said Andrew Sternke, CEO of Juris Disputes and Investigations, a law firm that focuses on cybersecurity.
TikTok becomes a concern when China is mining data on individuals and is able to blackmail and influence groups or individuals using that information, Sternke said.
He said more states, such as Florida and Ohio, are banning the app after the federal government’s decision to ban it on federal-issued devices. Many states have a similar ban on the app.
“It’s only a matter of time before TikTok is completely banned here in the U.S.,” Sternke said. “I would highly suggest if you’re that involved with TikTok, find a different social media.”
In an email response to the Shorthorn, a TikTok spokesperson said the company is disappointed that many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that won’t advance cybersecurity and are based on unfounded falsehoods about the app.
Alexa Vargas, economics and finance sophomore, said she understands the federal government’s security concerns, but if someone ultimately wanted to hack into the government’s technology they can find ways around any precautions.
Vargas’s TikTok usage is sporadic. She would either use the app for a long time or go a week without it.
She would spend hours on end watching a mixture of political and vlog-style videos. Vargas said she realized she had spent too much time on the app.
“It’s gotten people very addicted,” Vargas said.
University studies senior Vanessa Nava has two jobs relating to social media, both focusing on creating content on TikTok. She works with the city of Fort Worth and a menstrual health company.
Nava said she is against the potential countrywide ban. The usage of TikTok is up to the individual and not the government.
“I’m a social media lover, so by default, I love the app,” Nava said. “It has brought out a lot of creativity, and it has opened up a lot of doors in terms of transparency with jobs.”
Broadcasting junior Leslie Solis Hernandez isn’t concerned about privacy because people’s data is going to be collected regardless of which country is doing it.
According to Pew Research Center data in 2019, 63% of Americans believe it’s not possible to go through daily life without having their data collected by the government.
“There’s the type of thinking like, well, if you’re not doing anything wrong, why should I really care about privacy?” Sternke said. He added the issue isn’t just the privacy aspect, it’s that China has information on the user that can then be manipulated later.
“Is someone not listening to your conversation right now? Is someone not reading through your messages? Through your pictures? Through your bank accounts? Through your emails?” Hernandez said.
@4nsmiley
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.