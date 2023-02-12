 Skip to main content
Thunderstorms expected Monday night, cold front Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms will make their way across Arlington on Monday night into Tuesday.

A cold front is expected Wednesday night, bringing a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms, said Matt Bishop, National Weather Service meteorologist.

“The good news is that we should be above freezing when we do receive our rain, so I think it's just liquid precipitation, not expecting any sleet or snow,” Bishop said.

Next weekend is expected to have dry weather with near normal temperatures, he said.

@nabxaa

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.ed

