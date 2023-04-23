Thunderstorms and showers with cool temperatures expected in the Metroplex this week

Illustration by Kelsey Wells
Students studying for finals and finishing projects can expect to do so under this week’s spring showers and cool temperatures.
There will be chances of rain every day through Thursday, said Daniel Huckaby, National Weather Service meteorologist. Monday night through Tuesday night will be the wettest, with precipitation tapering off toward the weekend.
Weekly Outlook
Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 64 during the day. Mostly cloudy with a low around 55 and potential showers with thunderstorms after 10 p.m. at night.
Tuesday: Cloudy with a high near 69 during the day. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a low of around 60 at night. Showers and thunderstorms likely between 10 p.m and 1 a.m with showers and thunderstorms also expected after 1 a.m.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 73 during the day. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a low around 56 at night. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before and after 1 a.m.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 68 during the day. Mostly clear with a low around 51 at night.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 77 during the day. Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 53 at night.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69 during the day. Partly cloudy with a low around 50 at night. Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 73 during the day.
