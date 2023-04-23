 Skip to main content
Thunderstorms and showers with cool temperatures expected in the Metroplex this week

Students studying for finals and finishing projects can expect to do so under this week’s spring showers and cool temperatures.

There will be chances of rain every day through Thursday, said Daniel Huckaby, National Weather Service meteorologist. Monday night through Tuesday night will be the wettest, with precipitation tapering off toward the weekend.

