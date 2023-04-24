 Skip to main content
Threat to publish intimate visual materials, theft in this week’s crime log

This is a crime wrap-up from April 11 to April 17.

Threat to publish intimate visual material

On April 17, a male student reported receiving threatening texts from an unidentified female, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said.

Unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material is a state jail felony and is punishable by confinement in a state jail for a term not more than two years or less than 180 days. Perpetrators may also receive a fine not exceeding $10,000.

The case is still active.

Credit card abuse

On April 18, a male faculty member reported an attempted fraudulent charge on his university procurement card, McCord said in an email. There was no pecuniary loss.

Credit card abuse is a state jail felony and punishable by imprisonment no less than 180 days, no more than two years and a fine not exceeding $10,000.

Theft

On April 18, a female student reported the theft of her bicycle seat, McCord said. 

Theft of property worth under $100 is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $500.

The case is still active. 

Duty on striking unattended vehicle

On April 17, a female staff member reported damage to her vehicle while it was parked, McCord said.

If the damage to all vehicles is less than $200, the offense is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $500. 

If the damage exceeds $200, the offense is a class B misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.

Computer security breach

On April 17, a female student reported her Facebook and Instagram login information had been changed without her permission, McCord said.

Knowingly accessing a computer, computer network or computer system without the effective consent of the owner is a class B misdemeanor. This is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000 and or up to 180 days in jail or both.

The case is still active.

