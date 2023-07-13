Threads stitches together the pieces of Twitter users miss

The new social media platform Threads reached 100 million sign-ups only five days after launch. Some businesses and individuals are excited about the new app but note there is room for improvement.
This new platform was launched by Meta on July 5 with noticeable similarities to Twitter. After the turmoil on Twitter with recent limits on how many tweets people could read, users are enjoying the refreshing feel of Threads.
Threads is connected with Instagram, so a number appears under the Instagram username to show what number the account was to join Threads. The Dallas Morning News was the 305,378th account to create a Threads account, integrating the app into its daily social media posting.
Carla Solórzano, Dallas Morning News audience journalist, joined the app and is using it daily for personal and professional use. Though her manager was the one to begin the Dallas Morning News account, Solórzano messaged her coworkers while she was off the clock about the need for their organization to join.
“I felt like it was important for us to be there as well and to be able to capitalize on the excitement that was happening in the first few days,” Solórzano said.
Marissa Soto is the owner of Arlington Locals, an Instagram account with over nine thousand followers to promote local events and businesses. She joined Threads with her Arlington Locals account July 5 and currently has over 700 followers.
Soto felt it was important for her business to join Threads to connect with the community and incorporate more dialogue into her content. Arlington Locals doesn’t have an account on Twitter, because Soto felt she missed the bus to join. Now, Threads is filling the void of Twitter for her.
“Twitter’s kind of dead, and I think that is going to fill the spot,” Soto said.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg moved the app’s debut forward by 15 hours, according to The Guardian. So like most new apps, there remains room for improvement, Solórzano said.
Along with other downfalls, Threads currently doesn’t offer a desktop version, direct messages within the app or the ability to search anything other than usernames. The lack of a Threads desktop site makes scheduling content tedious for Solórzano.
When using her personal Threads account, Solórzano said she is frustrated by the lack of editing tools for photos within the app. She is used to being able to crop photos on Twitter, but Threads does not offer this feature yet.
Soto utilizes the hashtags feature on Instagram to reach the desired audience for Arlington Locals. She said if Threads implemented this and the ability to search posts, not just usernames, the algorithm would benefit.
As a small content creator, Soto felt the excitement of joining the app but didn’t receive much engagement. She said to get the most out of the app, one has to either have an established following or consistently interact with larger accounts. However, these downfalls haven’t yet tarnished the friendly atmosphere of the platform.
“Anecdotally, it feels like the vibes are just good right now,” Solórzano said.
The app was seemingly designed to be a friendly version of Twitter.
“The vision for Threads is to create an open and friendly public space for conversation,” Zuckerberg said in a Threads post.
In the past week of using the app, Soto said she hasn’t noticed any arguing, bots or trolls.
“It definitely feels like a friendly place to be, doesn't seem combative,” she said. “ It seems like everybody's so excited at the newness of it that there's almost kind of a kindness that's there.”
Individuals downloading the new platform for personal use, including architecture senior Tony Pham, have similar opinions to those using it professionally. Pham has over a thousand followers on his Instagram and joined Threads the day it launched. He prepared for the app by signing up to be notified when the app released.
“Once I saw the alternative to a fun-looking thing like Twitter, I just immediately jumped,” Pham said.
Pham hopes Threads implements basic features it is missing, including direct messaging within the app. He also said he would’ve preferred the app to be available to everyone, not only Instagram users.
However, he also noted some of the app’s features are better than Twitter’s. For example, there is no limit to how many posts a user can see per day. Pham said the larger number of photos that can be posted at one time and the carousel format of those photos also appealed to him.
Pham said Threads feels like going back to the “good ole’ days” of Twitter. He enjoys the simplicity of posting without the effort Instagram posts require or the limits Twitter imposes.
“It’s so simple,” he said.
Threads has an advantage over Twitter, backed by Meta’s large funds and Instagram’s enormous amount of more than two billion monthly users, according to The New York Times.
But the app is only a week old, and Pham is skeptical of Threads’ future. Soto said if there’s low engagement, the app may start to wane.
“There's a lot of basic functions that haven't been developed or integrated yet. I feel like if they don't push through those features quickly, I think the excitement might die down,” Solórzano said.
