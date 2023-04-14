Third candidate for vice president of Student Affairs hosts last forum

The third candidate for vice president of Student Affairs hosted two virtual forums Friday, taking time to highlight what values and opportunities she could bring to the university.
One of the forums was for Student Affairs staff and the other was for students. The position leads a diverse division and advocates for issues and concerns of the entire student body. The final candidate to present, Lacy Karpilo, is currently in her sixth year serving as the vice president for Student Affairs at Eastern Oregon University.
Karpilo said she views the job as three parts: Connecting with and supporting students, working with leadership and supervision and collaborating with the campus, city and state.
She said she loves using the term “I want you to thrive, not just survive.” To her, this means putting forth resources and opportunities for students to thrive and ensure they’re having the experience they want from the institution.
Karpilo said who she is as a person — her passion for students and dedicated work ethic — is part of what makes her the best candidate for the position. “I view the role of a VP of Student Affairs as being more of a lifestyle.”
“I’m always gonna be a resource for students. I can’t just turn off the job. If there’s a crisis on campus or what not, I’m gonna be available,” she said.
At the same time, she has a desire to support staff in student affairs work, she said. The field can be taxing, especially for professionals who care deeply for students, so Karpilo will try to help staff keep a work-life balance and thrive in their environment.
Discussing student mental health, she said an important part of the vice president of Student Affairs position is “meeting the whole student,” meaning providing for their needs, such as mental health, through providing and delivering services.
When asked how she would work with UTA’s diverse student population, particularly post-COVID-19, she first addressed online learners. She said her current university is about 50% online students, so she has experience making sure virtual students feel represented. For instance, she worked with her university’s Student Government to ensure their constitution mandates including at least one online student as a senator.
She then discussed her background working in Disability Support Services, where she’s tried to make it so that no one has to ask for special accommodation by pursuing universal design.
To illustrate her experience working with a racially diverse student population, she referenced her work at the University of Alaska Anchorage, where she worked to create spaces for the large Alaskan Native population.
Karpilo also has experience working with transitioning students, and she said she would want to ensure that the university has processes in place to make the logistical side of transitioning as easy as possible.
After a student asked how she thinks AI will impact students, she said she is looking forward to future conversations about how the technology could be used in positive ways. While it should not be used to write papers, it could potentially be of aid, such as helping a dyslexic student draft an email.
Karpilo said that instead of being scared of it and saying “we don't want it anywhere near us,” she wants to explore how they can incorporate AI into learning. “How can we utilize that to gain access to things? How do we utilize it to create a better experience for students?”
She said another priority would be to understand what is preventing some students from graduating. She wants to find where the barriers are and what holes in the university’s services affect retention rates.
The first finalist who presented Monday was Lowell Davis, University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Student Affairs vice chancellor. The next forum saw second candidate Daniel Pugh, the former Texas A&M University vice president for Student Affairs.
Hiring for the position began in December, a couple of weeks after Lisa Nagy, former vice president for Student Affairs, stepped down from her position, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Nagy had been in the role since 2017.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.