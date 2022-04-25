Thefts of catalytic converters, reckless driving in this week’s crime log

This is a wrap-up of crimes reported from April 13 to 19.
Theft $2,500-30,000
On April 19, a student reported the theft of her catalytic converter, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
On April 18, a student reported the theft of his catalytic converter, McCord said.
On April 13, a staff member reported the theft of two computers, a tablet and a printer in the Fine Arts Building, he said.
Theft of property valued at $2,500 and up to $30,000 is a state jail felony. The crime is punishable by confinement in a state jail for no more than two years and no less than 180 days and a possible fine not exceeding $10,000.
Harassment
On April 18, an unaffiliated male reported receiving harassing messages from a former coworker, McCord said.
Harassment is a class B misdemeanor.
Harassment - repeated electronic communication
On April 16, an alumna reported receiving harassing messages from a male student, McCord said.
Harassment is a class B misdemeanor.
Theft less than $100
On April 14, a student reported the theft of her unattended backpack at the Studio Arts Center, McCord said.
Theft of property valued at less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor, publishable with a fine not exceeding $500.
Reckless driving
On April 14, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle report in Lot 26, McCord said. They made contact with two individuals who were alleged to have driven recklessly.
They were issued citations and released, McCord said.
Reckless driving is a misdemeanor, publishable with a fine not exceeding $200, confinement in a county jail for no more than 30 days or both.
