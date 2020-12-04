This is a crime wrapup from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1.
No crime was reported Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 2-3.
Theft
A male staff member reported Nov. 24 the theft of a Samsung tablet valued at $100 near the University Center, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of property valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Unauthorized use of vehicle/Possession of marijuana, methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia
A UTA police officer stopped an unaffiliated male for a traffic violation Nov. 25 and was found to have a warrant for his arrest. The vehicle was found to be stolen, and an unaffiliated female passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamines and marijuana, McCord said.
The male and female were arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, McCord said.
The unauthorized use of a vehicle is a state jail felony. Violators may face a jail sentence between 180 days and two years, a fine not exceeding $10,000 or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Possession of marijuana weighing less than 2 ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Possession of a controlled substance weighing between 1 and 4 grams is considered a third degree felony, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a prison sentence between two years and 20 years and possibly a fine not exceeding $10,000.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is considered a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $500.
Possession of marijuana
A UTA police officer stopped a male student for a traffic violation Nov. 26 and found him to be in possession of marijuana, McCord said.
The male was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, McCord said.
According to the Texas Health and Safety Code, possession of marijuana weighing less than 2 ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Theft
UTA police officers made contact with an unaffiliated juvenile male Nov. 29 that had stolen a bicycle, McCord said.
The juvenile was released to a guardian, McCord said.
Theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Theft
A male staff member reported the theft of some building materials Monday at the UTA Research Institute, McCord said. The value of the items stolen is unknown.
The case is listed as active, according to the crime log.
Theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000 is considered a state jail felony, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a jail sentence between 180 days and two years, a fine not exceeding $10,000 or both.
Burglary of vehicle
A female student reported the burglary of her vehicle Tuesday at Center Point apartments. Items stolen from the vehicle include $10 in coins and two backpacks, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the crime log.
According to the Texas Penal Code, burglary of a vehicle is a class A misdemeanor. Violators can face a fine of up to $4,000, a jail sentence up to one year or both.
