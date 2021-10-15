Theft, stalking and consumption of alcohol by a minor reported in this week’s crime wrapup

This is a crime wrapup for Oct. 6 through Oct. 8.
Avoiding arrest or detention
On Oct. 6, UTA officers assisted an Arlington Police Department investigation at 210 E. Third St., said Capt. Mike McCord in an email. During the incident, the suspect ran from officers attempting to make contact with him. This case has been suspended.
Resisting arrest is a class A misdemeanor. Violators may receive a fine not exceeding $4,000, jail time not exceeding a year or both.
Theft
On Oct. 6 a student reported the theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle at 500 S. Center St. This case is currently active, according to the UTA Police Department crime log.
Theft where the amount stolen is more than $750 but less than $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, confinement in jail for a term not exceeding one year or both.
Stalking
On Oct. 7, a student reported receiving harassing phone calls and text messages, McCord said. This case is currently active.
Stalking is a third-degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code. A third-degree felony is punishable by a fine not to exceed $10,000, a jail sentence from two to 10 years or both.
Consumption of alcohol by minor and purchase or furnishing of alcohol to a minor
Officers responded to a loud noise disturbance at 408 S. Kerby St. and investigated. They made contact with 12 individuals who were given citations for consumption of alcohol by a minor and released at the scene.
Consumption of alcohol by a minor is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of no greater than $500.
Purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor is a class A misdemeanor. Class A misdemeanors are punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000, confinement in jail for a term not exceeding one year or both.
Theft
A faculty member reported Oct. 8 that chemicals had been stolen from a lab at 700 Planetarium Plaza. This case is currently active, according to the UTA crime logs.
Theft where the amount stolen is less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor. A class C misdemeanor is punishable by a fine no greater than $500.
Theft
A student reported the theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle Oct. 8 at 500 S. Center St. This case is currently active, according to the UTA crime logs.
Theft where the amount stolen is more than $750 but less than $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000, confinement in jail for a term not exceeding one year or both.
