This is a crime wrapup for March 2 and 3.

Theft

A female student reported the theft of a pair of athletic pants from a washer in Kalpana Chawla Hall on Tuesday, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. The pants were estimated to value $108.

According to the UTA Crime Log, the case is listed as active.

Theft of items between $100 and $750 in value is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.

Criminal Mischief

Officers responded to a report of a male student punching and breaking a window at Arlington Hall, McCord said. Officers located the male student, and he told them he made contact with the window as he fell and it broke. The cost of replacing the window is unknown.

Criminal mischief that causes a loss of between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.

