Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia in this week's crime log

This is a crime wrap-up from March 16 to 21.
Theft
On March 21, a female student reported being the victim of a scam, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said.
In a separate case on March 19, a male student reported the theft of a package from outside his apartment.
On March 19, a female student, a male student, and an unaffiliated male reported the theft of their cellphones while they were left unattended.
Theft of property worth over $750 but less than $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Mail theft of fewer than 10 addresses is a Class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Theft of property worth $2,500 to $30,000 is a state jail felony punishable by a fine not exceeding $10,000, no less than 180 days and no more than two years in jail or both.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
On March 21, an officer made contact with a bike theft suspect, McCord said. The unaffiliated male was found to have an outstanding warrant and be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and transported to an Arlington jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia two ounces or less is a class B misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
@PMalkomes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.