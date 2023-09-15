Theft of property, criminal trespass and threat to publish intimate material in this week’s crime log

This is a crime wrap-up from Sept. 9 to 11.
Threat to publish intimate visual material
On Sept. 9, a male student reported being the victim of a scam, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. The scammer threatened to release nude images of the student unless he made a payment. The student provided partial payment.
Unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material is a state jail felony and is punishable by confinement in a state jail for a term not more than two years or less than 180 days. Perpetrators may also receive a fine not exceeding $10,000.
Criminal trespass
On Sept. 10, a male student reported suspected unauthorized access to his apartment while he was out of town, McCord said.
If the offender has not been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, the offense is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.
If the offender has been previously convicted, the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
The case is still active.
Theft of property
On Sept. 11 and 12, two male students reported the theft of the catalytic converter from their parked vehicles, McCord said.
Theft of property between $750 to $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
@PMalkomes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.