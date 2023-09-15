 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Theft of property, criminal trespass and threat to publish intimate material in this week’s crime log

Theft of property, criminal trespass and threat to publish intimate material in this week’s crime log

A police car sweeps by during an altercation April 25 outside Ransom Hall.

This is a crime wrap-up from Sept. 9 to 11.

Threat to publish intimate visual material

On Sept. 9, a male student reported being the victim of a scam, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. The scammer threatened to release nude images of the student unless he made a payment. The student provided partial payment.

Unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material is a state jail felony and is punishable by confinement in a state jail for a term not more than two years or less than 180 days. Perpetrators may also receive a fine not exceeding $10,000.

Criminal trespass

On Sept. 10, a male student reported suspected unauthorized access to his apartment while he was out of town, McCord said.

If the offender has not been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, the offense is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.

If the offender has been previously convicted, the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.

The case is still active.

Theft of property

On Sept. 11 and 12, two male students reported the theft of the catalytic converter from their parked vehicles, McCord said.

Theft of property between $750 to $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.

@PMalkomes

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments