Theft of property, criminal trespass and duty on striking unattended vehicle in this week's crime log

This is a wrap-up of crimes from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6.
Theft of property and evading arrest
On Oct. 5, an unaffiliated male was reported entering classrooms while classes were in progress, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The male fled from officers and resisted arrest, but was later apprehended and transported to Arlington Police Department jail. The male was found to have taken a remote control for AV equipment in the classroom.
Theft of property is a class A misdemeanor if the value of the property stolen is more than $750 but less than $2,500.
Evading arrest or detention is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle
On Oct. 5, a female student reported her parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle on 804 UTA Blvd., McCord said.
Violations of the duty occur when a driver hits an unattended vehicle and fails to locate the owner or leave a note with identifying information.
If the damage to the vehicle is less than $200, it is classified as a class C misdemeanor.
False alarm or report
On Oct. 4, an unidentified person pulled a fire alarm pull station when there were no signs of fire or smoke, McCord said.
False alarm or report in a higher education institution is a state jail felony. This is punishable by confinement in a state jail for no more than two years, no less than 180 days and a fine not exceeding $10,000.
Driving with an invalid license with previous conviction
On Oct. 3, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at 700 Border Place. The unaffiliated male was driving with an invalid driver’s license. He was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department Jail, McCord said.
Driving with an invalid license is a class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, confinement no more than 180 days or both.
Criminal trespass
On Sept. 30, an officer investigated a door that was unable to secure on 701 S. Nedderman Drive. The investigation revealed that an unidentified person forcibly opened the door, resulting in damage, McCord said.
Criminal trespass is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Theft of property
On Sept. 28, a male staff member reported the theft of $1,200 cash from his unattended wallet on 1225 W. Mitchell St., McCord said. The case was suspended.
Theft of property between $750 to $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
