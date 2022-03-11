This is a wrap-up of crimes reported from Feb. 28 to March 5.
Unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm
On March 5, officers made contact with a male who had outstanding warrants and was in possession of a stolen handgun on West Mitchell Street, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The male was placed under arrest and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Unlawful possession of a firearm is a third-degree felony, punished by imprisonment for no more than ten years or less than two years and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
Theft of a firearm is a state jail felony, punishable by confinement in a state jail for no more than two years and no less than 180 days and a fine not exceeding $10,000.
Assault causing bodily injury and interference with emergency call
On March 5, a female student assaulted a male student during an argument and interfered with his attempt to call the police, McCord said.
The female student was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member is a third-degree felony, punishable by imprisonment for no more than ten years or less than two years and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
Interference with an emergency call is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Consumption of alcohol by a minor
On March 4, officers made contact with a male student consuming alcohol while under 21, McCord said.
Consumption of alcohol by a minor is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of no greater than $500.
Burglary of a building
On March 4, an officer observed an unknown male in the University Center after hours, McCord said. The male ran from the officer and was not located.
This investigation is ongoing.
Burglary of a building is a state jail felony, punishable by confinement in a state jail for no more than two years and no less than 180 days and a fine not exceeding $10,000.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle
On March 3, a faculty member reported damage to his parked vehicle, McCord said.
Violations of the duty occur when a driver hits an unattended vehicle and neglects to find the owner or leave a note with identifying information.
If the damage caused to all vehicles involved is less than $200, the violation is a class C misdemeanor and punished by a fine of up to $500.
Theft
On March 3, a student reported the theft of his headphones from the UTA business building, McCord said.
Theft of property valued between $750 to $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
On March 2, officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on West Mitchell Street, McCord said. The officers found the driver had multiple outstanding warrants and was in possession of methamphetamines.
He was placed under arrest and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Possession of one or more but less than four grams of methamphetamines is a third-degree felony, punished by imprisonment for no more than ten years or less than two years and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a class C misdemeanor and punished by a fine of up to $500.
Burglary of a vehicle
On March 2, officers detained three juveniles in a lot where a female student reported her vehicle was being burglarized, McCord said. [email and log EE]
This investigation is ongoing.
Burglary of a vehicle is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Accident involving injury
On March 1, a student reported being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street, McCord said. The vehicle did not stop as required by law and the student was treated at the scene by emergency medical services.
Striking an individual and refusing to stop is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years or confinement in the county jail for up to one year.
The crime is also punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or both the fine and imprisonment or confinement.
Theft
On Feb. 28, a student reported the theft of her catalytic converter from her vehicle, McCord said.
Theft of property valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
