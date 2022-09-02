Theft, credit card abuse and criminal mischief in this week's crime log

This is a crime log wrapup from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

Theft of property / threat to publish intimate visuals

On Aug. 31, a male student reported an online scam in which he received an unsolicited friend request through social media, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.

The scammer obtained a compromising video of the student and threatened to make the video public unless he sent money. The student sent the scammer nearly $1,100.

Theft of property is a class A misdemeanor if the value of the property stolen is $750 or more but less than $2,500.

Credit card abuse

On Aug. 27, a female staff member reported unauthorized transactions on her university-issued procurement card, McCord said.

This case has been suspended, according to the UTA crime log.

Credit card abuse is a state jail felony, punished by jail time no more than two years and no less than 180 days. Violators may face fines up to $10,000.

Possession of marijuana

On Aug. 26, an officer stopped a student driver for a traffic violation, McCord said.

The student possessed marijuana, and police arrested and transported them to the Arlington Police Department jail.

Carrying less than two ounces of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor. Violators can face fines up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.

Theft of wallet

On Aug. 25, a male student reported the theft of his wallet that had fallen out of his pocket on 600 S. Center St, McCord said.

Theft of property is a Class B misdemeanor if the value of the property stolen is $100 or more but less than $750.

Criminal mischief

On Aug. 24, a male student reported damage to his vehicle at 709 W Mitchell Circle after an unknown person broke an egg on the windshield, McCord said in an email. (crime log 22-01253)

Criminal mischief valued at less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Theft of mail

On Aug. 18, a male student reported a stolen package outside of his apartment, McCord said. (crime log 22-001212)

Theft of mail fewer than 10 addresses is a class A misdemeanor.

