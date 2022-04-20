Theatre Arts Lab gives theater-making chances

Once a year, UTA holds a teaching lab for selected seniors to direct a play, but many students who were interested didn’t get to participate. The Theatre Arts Teaching Lab changed that in 2021.
The lab is a practicum course that allows students to be immersed in teaching and making plays.
UTA’s Theatre Arts and Dance Department implemented the lab in fall 2021 for future theater students to experience teaching and directing, said Gregory McBride, Theatre Arts and Dance adjunct assistant professor and Theatre Arts Teaching Lab director.
The course has two sections this semester with 28 total students, McBride said.
“The first thing [students] do is pick a director, and then at that point everything shifts from me to that director,” he said.
From there, the student director may choose a scenic designer, lighting designer, costume designer, actors and all other roles that need to be filled, he said.
“It’s a way to present your work to other people,” said Maximilian Swenson, performance junior and general marketer for the lab. “You get to cast the show. You get to do the analysis. You get to be your own creative director at the same time.”
Swenson said UTA has one directing class available for one semester, so the lab is a way to gain and present more work as a director.
It is crucial to know the different outlets theater offers because if one is a jack-of-all- trades, students are more likely to get work, he said.
Bethany Mejorado, Theatre Arts junior and the lab’s artistic director, said that through the program and McBride’s help, she landed an internship with Kitchen Dog Theater in Dallas in the summer.
Mejorado said the Theatre Arts and Dance Department doesn’t currently offer a theater education degree, but McBride walks students through the process if they are interested in teaching.
Mejorado was an artistic director last semester, and it was up to her and her codirector to assign roles and jobs and direct the play.
McBride said there are plans to renovate the lab this summer, which includes a permanent multilevel stage and a sprinkler system.
His goal is allowing students the opportunity to decide if they want to take on the responsibility of teaching and directing theater.
“This allows agency and responsibility to emerge from my students, which is something that’s going to have to happen as future theater teachers,” McBride said.
