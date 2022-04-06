Theatre Arlington returns with new look, production after closing due to COVID-19

The curtains rose again at Theatre Arlington on March 25 with a new production, welcoming patrons to a different scene after two years of being dormant due to renovations and the pandemic.
The theater selected LBL Architects and RJM Contractors to lead its $3.4 million renovation project, announced in July 2021, that would enhance production quality and audience experience, according to a Theatre Arlington press release. New exterior, seating and expanded areas are some of the developments.
Kim Turner, Sales and Marketing Director, said she’s excited to be back after a two-year intermission of production.
The last performance at the theater was A Raisin in the Sun in March 2020. Two weeks later the pandemic shut operations down, Turner said. No other production has taken place on the stage until this year.
The renovation was needed, she said. All technical equipment was antiquated and unsafe for the theater. The pandemic left them unable to perform, so it was the perfect time for construction.
Fire sprinklers and systems, as well as security systems, were installed to provide safety, said Cindy Honeycutt, Education Director and Business Manager.
Turner said the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation granted $2 million for the theater refurbishment. Other donations came from individuals.
The theater worked hard to establish the project but it’s fortunate to have the support from individuals, she said.
Modifications made to the theater include a new exterior, an expanded lobby with a new box office, concessions and a bar area, according to the press release.
The theater has new spacious seating, a stage with a turntable, state-of-the-art lights, sound and video projections. Other renovations include expanded wing space backstage, new dressing rooms and two new classrooms.
Turner hopes people will appreciate the improvement to the production quality.
Honeycutt said she was excited about all the renovations, but she was most thrilled for the revolving stage.
The new backstage area now has updated dressing rooms, soundproofing walls and improved lighting, she said.
There were originally 199 seats, but some were removed for spacious seating, Honeycutt said. Before, there wasn’t leg room, and attendees couldn’t see over the person in front of them.
Audience members can enjoy themselves in the new theater with open seating, she said. People can comfortably lose themselves in the performance.
In the theater’s Education Building, there’s an updated rehearsal hall and improvements on three existing classrooms with renovated meeting spaces, according to the press release.
The theater’s evolution has developed over 50 years to become a valuable part of the Arlington community, Honeycutt said. Regardless of its growth, it will remain an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone as family.
The theater began as a community theater, with only volunteers performing and administering everything, she said.
In the last 30 years, it’s become a more professional quality community theater with actors around the Metroplex, Honeycutt said.
Community theater provides a safe and nurturing environment for people to express themselves on stage, said Maggie Campbell, Downtown Arlington Management Corp. president and CEO.
“When a community theater is good and growing, it can bring a lot of energy to a community, and I know our theater has been contributing to the vibrancy of downtown for a long time,” Campbell said.
She said she’s excited that the theater is coming back to life after the renovation because it plays a part in the Arlington cultural district and downtown.
The curtain opened for Sister Act on March 25 after the renovations were complete, according to the Theatre Arlington website.
“It’d be nice to have a little breathing room, but there’s no waiting around,” Turner said. “The show will go on.”
