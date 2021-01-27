The UTA community remembers Doug Kuykendall

Throughout the last week, the UTA community has described Douglas “Doug” Kuykendall as many things: The perfect guy. The best role model. A cheerleader for the institution. A gentle giant. A big brother figure. A pioneer. The best example of a person.
Each community member echoed a similar sentiment: Doug always did the right thing, and he always cared about people.
The former Campus Recreation director, who established numerous long-standing campus traditions, programs and facilities, died on Jan. 18 at 71 years old. His cause of death is not public, and his family declined to release the cause. He is survived by his wife Sheridith, his sons Dax and Connor, and other extended family.
Doug’s son, Campus Recreation director Dax Kuykendall, said he’d always known but never fully realized the number of people his father impacted during his lifetime.
Through the traditions he established and initiatives he helped pioneer, Doug impacted the entire UTA community, not just Campus Recreation, during his 40 years at the university.
In 1973, he started as the university’s first assistant director for Intramurals. He launched the first Bed Races, Oozeball tournament and Maverick Cookout. He built the Activities Building, Campus Recreation Fields Complex and the Maverick Activities Center during his tenure.
His impact at UTA surpassed Campus Recreation though, said Lisa Nagy, Student Affairs vice president. As a leader in Student Affairs, Doug was also a supportive influence on the Movin’ Mavs and helped establish the Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention Program as well as the Behavior Intervention Team.
At the time of his retirement in 2013, Doug was the Student Affairs assistant vice president and longtime Campus Recreation director.
Dax said Doug advocated hugely for Campus Recreation because he saw how the department could change students’ college experiences.
College was definitely a time of self-discovery for Doug, Dax said. It shaped him into the man UTA remembers.
Dax said his father graduated high school in Midlothian in 1967, the first year Midlothian schools were integrated. During Doug’s freshman year playing basketball at Texas A&M University-Commerce, east Texas was “not a very friendly place to people of color.”
Seeing the terrible way people were treated during such a tumultuous time shaped Doug’s outlook for the rest of his life, Dax said.
Doug saw how he could impact people and how college could change people’s lives, Dax said. UTA is a great example because you can see people from all walks of life, but the value they gain from their time in college shapes all of them.
Doug loved teaching and mentoring students.
One of those students was Raul Gonzalez, Arlington City Council member and UTA alumnus, who said he didn’t feel like he belonged at UTA until he met Doug.
Gonzalez came to UTA from El Paso in 1980 and didn’t know anyone. In bell-bottom pants no one else in Arlington wore, he said he didn’t fit in at the time.
Wanting to fit in and make friends, he got involved with Intramural Sports, where he met Doug. After telling Doug his situation — he didn’t qualify for Financial Aid and had to work constantly to afford tuition — Doug gave him a student job within Campus Recreation.
“He just added a lot to the university, and he made a difference in my life,” Gonzalez said.
Most students at UTA went for academics, not sports, Gonzalez said. But Doug made students enthusiastic about recreational sports, too.
“He brought fun to UTA,” he said. “When you’re broke in college and don’t have anything to do, he made being on campus fun.”
He wouldn’t just talk about it, Gonzalez said. Doug would always be out participating at recreational events, encouraging and supporting students.
Without Doug, now well-known campus events wouldn’t even exist. Bed Races and Oozeball are two truly “UTA unique” events that you don’t see at other college campuses, Dax said.
Chris Muller, Campus Recreation associate director, began working with Doug in 1998. He said the MAC is a perfect example of how Doug helped shape campus culture and community. Aside from working out, students and organizations host events and programs like the biannual career fair.
At that time, the university didn’t yet have a lot of the buildings students now know well, like College Park Center, Nagy said. The MAC was the first renovation and new service specifically for students in quite some time.
Once established, the MAC became a game changer for UTA, showing that the university could be a Tier-1 university with the same types of buildings and experiences for students as any other major university.
Doug’s influence extended past UTA and into a greater Campus Recreation community, Muller said. He helped found the Texas State Director’s Meeting for directors of Campus Recreation. He was also the regional vice president for the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association and received various service awards from the organization.
“His loss is not only felt by the UT-Arlington community, but by the Campus Recreation community as a whole,” Muller said.
Lisa Garrett Sledge, UTA alumna and the daughter of Doug’s late boss Coach Jim Garrett, said Doug played an integral role in so many initiatives, but he was always quiet and humble about it. You wouldn’t find out until after the fact how much he affected something, Garrett Sledge said.
His quiet confidence led many to appreciate him.
“To know him was to love him,” she said.
When asked about Doug, Lynn Darst, former assistant to Doug’s late boss coach Jim Garrett, recalled a saying: “You might not remember what your teacher taught you, but you would remember the way that they made you feel.”
Doug made her and many others feel good.
“If you were saying something, he always made you feel like you were smart. He made you feel like you were funny if you were trying to be funny,” she said. “I just can picture every time I’d see him and the way he would smile, he just [made me] happy.”
Regardless of how hard you were working, Doug always made work fun, Darst said. With a great sense of humor and high sense of respect, he worked well with everyone.
Doug was one of those people who always had a word of wisdom for everyone regardless of their situation, Nagy said. Some of her fondest memories of him were the conversations they’d have in his office.
“If you were a student, if you were a staff member, you could just go into his office and sit down and have a conversation with him,” Nagy said. “He was always there to listen and give some words of wisdom.”
But Doug was also a great father and grandfather.
Connor Kuykendall, head men’s basketball coach at Southwestern University, said his father was the best role model anyone could have.
Connor said he could always count on his father to do the right thing. And he could always count on him to be there.
Both Dax and Connor played basketball in college, and their father rarely missed their games. Connor said his father was willing to drive up to eight and half hours to watch his sons compete.
“I could always count on there at least being one fan in the stands,” he said.
Doug set a standard for how Connor raises his own two children. Whether it be asking for advice or thinking back to how Doug raised them, Connor said he learned how to be a father from him.
“He was always there to offer his advice, he was never there to force his opinion on you,” he said.
Dax had the unique opportunity of knowing Doug as both his father and his colleague. In both aspects of life though, Doug showed Dax how to be a good person.
As Campus Recreation director, Dax said he’s following a similar career path to his father — both daunting and an honor. He plans to honor his father by upholding his legacy of devotion.
“Doing the right thing at all times was extremely important to him,” Dax said.
Moving forward, Darst hopes the university will continue carrying on Doug’s traditions. She said it’s a shame that students aren’t able to get the full experience that Doug wanted for them and fostered on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual learning.
“I’m hoping that soon that department will be able to get the kids back in there and enjoying going to college again,” she said.
