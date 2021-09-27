The University Club reopens as UTA community returns to campus

The University Club, an on-campus restaurant located in the University Administration Building, relaunched this semester after its closure during the initial part of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Megan Hein, Maverick Dining marketing manager, said during the closure of the restaurant the Maverick Dining team reevaluated the menu to revamp the overall experience. She said there is an updated menu to offer more variety in vegan and vegetarian options and a new all-you-care-to-eat buffet style with different daily options of food to choose from.
Sean Armstrong, Maverick Dining resident district manager, said he is excited to announce the club will now be operating with Saavor, a mobile platform that allows people to order their meals in advance. He said there will be themed meals on the menu, such as a Halloween theme, to bring excitement to diners.
Armstrong said the pandemic made it difficult for The University Club to stay open because everyone converted to a digital setting and the crowd was no longer there. He said it was a difficult decision to shut down during that time.
Eric Duncan, The University Club supervisor, said the club tried to reopen during the fall 2020 semester but was shut down again after two weeks until September this year. He said he is excited for the restaurant to be busy again.
Duncan said there is a “wow factor” when dining at The University Club. From the LED and river lights that illuminate the room to the artwork to the garden area and the piano that plays itself, it all ties together to create the elegant ambience, he said.
Joonhee Cho, marketing and management senior, said he walked by the terrace area outside The University Club and was curious about the restaurant. Cho said he supports more dine-in restaurants on campus that help provide an environment where people can get away after class.
He said he hasn’t dined at The University Club but is interested in trying out the restaurant in the future.
The University Club dining hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
