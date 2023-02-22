The turn of season in a life devoted to education

Marcelo Cavazos had humble beginnings. During the hot summers when he was in fifth grade, he would wake up at dawn and harvest okra with his family and neighbors.
With 40 to 50 pounds of the vegetable strapped on his back, Cavazos, the Arlington Independent School District superintendent, trudged his way through the mud, hurrying to finish by noon or he would bake under the Texas sun. Most days, Cavazos and his brother would finish picking okra only to continue working on their neighbor’s yards for extra money. Their earnings went into a piggy bank that, with the turn of the season, they would break open to buy new jeans, pencils and paper for school.
From a young age, education was at the forefront of Cavazos’ life. It kept a strong presence as he graduated college, earned a doctorate and had a career before entering his current position.
After 11 years as the superintendent and 23 working in the district, Cavazos will retire Aug. 31. During his time leading a district that now has 57,000 students and 8,500 staff members, he improved test scores, implemented several innovative programs and initiatives and led the district through COVID-19.
Even with his role changing, Cavazos mission and calling have not. For him, the superintendent position was a vehicle to deliver the mission to affect people’s lives through education and provide opportunity. So, he said he intends to continue delivering his mission.
“Education continues to be, in my opinion, the great equalizer in our society,” he said. “It is the foundation of our democracy, an educated populace is critical.”
It’s a way to bring benefits to people in any situation, Cavazos said. As the youngest of six in a poor household, he has seen how education changed his family’s life.
His mother insisted that Cavazos and his siblings continue their education and go to college, which they all did, he said. Through reading and her life experiences working in a school, Cavazos said that his mother saw many opportunities education could offer to her children.
The foundation for her thinking came from reading, Cavazos said. When he was young and working in the fields, he would finish the work day around 3 p.m., then his mother would take the family to the public library about 12 miles from the house.
The library had air conditioning, which was a treat for Cavazos and his siblings since their house didn’t have it. They would spend hours in the building and would leave with a stack of books, repeating the routine a few days later.
It was natural for Cavazos to go into education, as he wanted to be a teacher, he said. In high school, he met a superintendent during an award ceremony and learned that the role oversaw and provided direction for the entire school district.
In college, he kept thinking, “I would like to lead a school district,” he said. Cavazos thought he would work with educators and leaders to open doors for students and ensure the best education for them.
He joined AISD as an associate superintendent for instruction in 1999, a time when the district was becoming more diverse, he said. He knew Arlington was in the process of changing, so it was where he wanted to be.
Cavazos said the key was adapting the district to the needs of the students. He believes that since he became superintendent in 2012, he and his team have accomplished most of their goals.
“There’s more work to do, though, there always is, because we continue to need to adapt our system and our school district to the needs of our kids,” he said.
Last April, Cavazos realized a career-long dream by making pre-K free, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. He also created “Full STEM Ahead!,” a STEM curriculum developed for four-year-olds.
His achievements tie back to his mission, which is to ensure that “everybody has access and opportunities to education.” Universal pre-K was critical to that mission, as it allows children to start school and level the playing field, he said.
Melody Fowler, AISD Board of Trustees president, said Cavazos truly loves the district, students, teachers and administrators. He would attend student activities, from choir programs to football games, and hardly missed anything that happened within the district.
“Nobody forced him. Nobody told him he had to,” Fowler said. “He loved seeing the students compete and do well, and it’s just another part of him.”
Lisa Benjamin, administrative assistant to the superintendent, has known Cavazos for 23 years and has worked as his assistant since 2014.
“Dr. Cavazos is an amazing leader with a true heart for children and the vision to guide AISD to serve them exceptionally well,” Benjamin said in an email. “The AISD students, staff and community have been blessed by his service to our district.”
Cavazos also guided the district during the COVID-19 pandemic, when, he said, everything in the district’s system needed to be adjusted.
The pandemic was the most difficult and challenging time in his career, Cavazos said. There was disruption, which is not always a bad thing, but the pandemic was challenging because it disrupted everything.
There was a time early in the pandemic when he pulled the team together and reminded them of their mission: “Regardless of disruption, we’re trying to provide outstanding opportunities for students to learn, right?” he said.
In March 2020, within a few days, the district launched meal distribution centers and virtual resources for students.
The meal distribution provided meals for children, and no student ID or other form of identification was required to receive food, according to AISD’s website.
Fowler said there were conversations about providing meals to all children in the cars, even if they weren’t students. She said Cavazos didn’t want to turn away those children, so whoever came in the car was provided a meal.
It wasn’t cheap for the district, she said, but Cavazos said it was necessary.
“He just did so much during that time that kept the district going and kept families functioning and fed and students learning, and in my opinion, it wouldn’t have happened without him,” Fowler said.
The district also provided wireless hotspots and other technology, including a virtual library and a hub for online materials, Cavazos said.
During COVID-19, he had to remind himself and others of the mission. It was personal for him, he said. Because that mission to provide opportunities and affect people through education hasn’t changed.
But as when summer turns to fall, Cavazos will retire from the district.
“It was an emotional decision for me, but I know it was the right decision,” he said. “Because there are seasons in life, and this is mine, and so I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life.”
