The Tarrant County Public Health department’s lab now has the capability to test for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a news release posted Thursday.
The department has received 800 test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more are on the way, according to the news release. By next week, it is expected that the lab will be able to process 50 to 100 tests per day.
Tests will be administered to those who meet the CDC’s recommendations for testing, said Richard Hill, senior public information officer, in an email. The test kits will allow for same-day or next-day results.
Previously, specimens were sent to the CDC for testing, which could take up to a week for results to come back, Hill said.
According to the CDC’s website, local health care officials should contact their local or state health department if a patient has a fever, a lower respiratory illness or if the patient has been to an affected area recently. Local and state public health staff will determine if the patient is eligible for testing.
The kits are intended to test upper and lower respiratory specimens of patients, according to the CDC’s website.
Tarrant County mentioned in a tweet that it is among several labs across Texas with local testing ability, including locations in Dallas, Houston, El Paso and Lubbock.
