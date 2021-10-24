The Shorthorn took home 30 awards, six of them first place, from the Associated Collegiate Press and the College Media Association during the virtual Fall National College Media Convention from Oct. 14 to 16.
The Shorthorn won first place in social media reporting, infographics and front page design. Individual awards were spread out across the newsroom with first place winners in breaking news photography by Elias Valverde II, video advertisement by Danny Mudvari and advertising campaign by Rama Al Taba.
Student publications director Will Parchman said the Associated Collegiate Press and the College Media Association are two organizations that reward excellence in college media across the country.
They review work over the course of a school year and render awards based on what they feel were the most outstanding achievements in a variety of categories across advertising, marketing, social media and newsroom design, Parchman said.
Angelica Perez, The Shorthorn editor-in-chief and journalism senior, said The Shorthorn has a legacy. The paper tends to win awards every year because the work has always been good, and the people in the newsroom hold themselves to a certain standard, she said.
Vivian Santillan, The Shorthorn design editor and marketing senior, said winning these awards, especially for the election issue, makes her feel excited.
“It's like last semester, I wasn't really in charge, but it does really make me feel proud that I was there for that, and I was able to be a part of it, and hopefully I'm able to integrate that into what I'm doing now,” Santillan said.
Parchman said student media organizations over the past year have encountered a lot of unique challenges, especially due to the pandemic.
“That's not something that any student group has ever had to face before, so the fact that our students produced 30 awards and six first place awards in that frame I think is doubly impressive,” he said.
The Shorthorn coped well with the pandemic because of the strong team in the newsroom, he said. Students figured out a way to remotely produce print editions.
Parchman said the biggest challenge in returning to in-person is reintegrating since the staff were hired before and during the pandemic.
“It’s not just about the work, it's about the camaraderie, [and] it's about building relationships with other students,” he said.
Perez said since these awards are for the last academic year, it shows the good work the newsroom has put in and will continue to do. This year’s staff can look at these award-winning pieces and use them as reference and inspiration, she said.
“The end of the day, I think a lot of people on staff currently and staff before would say, including myself, that we don't really do it for the awards,” she said. “The recognition is nice, but we do it more for the people and making sure that they're well informed and really understand the information that we're throwing at them.”
