The Associated Collegiate Press and College Media Association recognized The Shorthorn for its newspaper and website content from fall 2019 to present.
The Shorthorn won 22 awards in total between the two national associations for its reporting, design, photography, advertising and social media presence. The Shorthorn received a Newspaper Pacemaker and Online Pacemaker from ACP, the highest honors a college newspaper can receive.
The awards wrapped up a busy year for The Shorthorn staff, which continued to cover COVID-19, Black Lives Matter protests, the 2020 general election season, and city and campus news while working in a new normal.
Editor-in-chief Shay Cohen said the recognition is validation that The Shorthorn’s work isn’t going unnoticed and is serving the right people.
Cohen became editor in chief at the beginning of the summer when Black Lives Matter protests began to erupt across the country. Since classes transitioned online after spring break, The Shorthorn staff has remotely produced both online and print content.
The plan from the beginning was to have a healthy mix of proactive and reactive events and topics the staff could anticipate, he said. However, the protests weren’t something the staff could predict.
“The kind of philosophy going into the summer, as well as the fall semesters, was to again anticipate the things that we could,” Cohen said.
The Shorthorn received 18 individual student awards across the newsroom for photography, reporting and design.
Elias Valverde II, photography senior and multimedia editor, placed second and third in the Associated Collegiate Press’ Photo of the Year: News/Breaking News Photo category.
Both of the photos that placed in the category were from protest coverage this summer.
Valverde said it’s a credit to the protesters that were out voicing their opinions and doing what they believed was right. The Shorthorn was just documenting their efforts, he said.
“It brings a voice to these people that were having protests day in and day out,” he said. “And we were there covering it as long as they were out there.”
Reese Oxner, former managing editor and current NPR Newsdesk intern, said although the staff was following COVID-19 closely at the beginning of the spring 2020 semester, they didn’t expect to be working remotely after spring break.
“That spring break [had] to be the busiest spring break of my life,” he said.
Every day there was local, state and national news to publish for the UTA and Arlington community, he said. Staff members worked remotely from their homes while maintaining class loads.
It was scary at the time, but the staff produced a lot of work they can be proud of, he said. Consistent communication and a flexible newsroom led to a smooth transition into remote work while still producing content.
At the time, the staff was not concerned with winning awards as much as providing useful information to the local community, Oxner said. The awards are a byproduct of that work.
“The thing that makes us special is the people who work there,” he said.
Brian Lopez, former spring 2020 editor in chief and local government reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, said he originally thought it would take about a week or two to adjust to working remotely when classes and activities transitioned fully online in the spring.
Everyone was used to seeing one another in the same newsroom and communication was easy, he said. But that all went away when the pandemic hit.
“Overall, I think we had built already a system that could go remote without having too many obstacles with people not knowing what to do or what their roles were,” he said.
Lopez said what made everything easier was knowing that everybody cared for one another and made sure no one felt alone.
“I think it went fairly well,” he said. “And it's not as bad as, you know, it could have been.”
Lopez said he’s proud of everyone that was a part of this, and the awards show the great work that The Shorthorn produced during uncertain times. At the end of the day, though, The Shorthorn doesn’t do the work for awards. But the recognition shows that the staff did a good job serving the community during the pandemic, he said.
“We didn't let the foot off the gas. If anything, I think we worked harder. We made sure people had the information they needed,” Lopez said. “So I'm very proud of that fact that everybody just came together and made sure that Shorthorn’s quality didn't lower just because we were all at home.”
Newsroom adviser Laurie Fox critiques content after it publishes to ensure The Shorthorn is producing the highest level of credibility and ethics. She manages behind the scenes including submitting payroll and working with other sections of Student Publications so the newsroom staff can publish its best work, she said.
The awards show that The Shorthorn is a healthy and credible publication with a staff that knows how to produce content even when working remotely, Fox said. When the pandemic came, the newsroom survived because of structure while its staff continued to hold each other to high standards.
“When you have that kind of environment, I mean, we can’t help but succeed,” she said.
@colby_farr
@Angie_Perez99
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Congratulations, you all deserve it. Keep up the great work.
Elias: You are an absolute badass. Your pictures are full of emotion and heart.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.