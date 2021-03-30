The Shorthorn takes home 40 awards from Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Conference

The Shorthorn staff of 2020 won first place for Newspaper in division 1 along with several other awards from the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association during a virtual conference March 26.
Division 1 includes four-year universities such as the University of Texas at Austin, Baylor University and Texas A&M University. The Shorthorn staff also won awards for Headline Writing, Breaking News and Best Use of Social Media for Breaking News.
The Shorthorn and individual staff members won a total of 40 awards.
“We don’t do any of this to win awards,” said Cecilia Lenzen, The Shorthorn editor-in-chief. “But it’s definitely nice when we do get them.”
Brian Lopez, previous editor-in-chief for The Shorthorn during the 2020 spring semester and current Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter, agreed.
“It’s just about keeping our community informed and making sure everybody’s happy with the kind of stories they write,” he said.
Lenzen won division 1 Reporter of the Year for stories including “Protesters sing and march through Arlington for racial justice” and “An inside look at the struggles of a sexual assault survivor.”
Elias Valverde II, The Shorthorn multimedia editor, won division 1 Photojournalist of the Year for photography including "American flags set aflame in Arlington during protest against police brutality.”
On March 20, the Associated Collegiate Press held its Best of Show awards at the spring national college media convention. The Shorthorn won first place for best weekly newspaper, third place for special advertising section and sixth place for a website on a campus with more than 10,000 students.
The beginning of the pandemic last year brought many surprises for both Lenzen and Lopez.
Lopez explained that news was thrown at his staff because of the pandemic and the shutdown.
“I think 2020 was definitely the most interesting and challenging year for me as a reporter, as a journalist,” Lenzen said.
She had many opportunities to cover stories related to COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Shortly after Lenzen became the The Shorthorn life and entertainment editor in May, the social justice movement began to take off, she said. Working over the summer to cover these events was a unique experience.
Looking back at the work The Shorthorn has done, Student Publications director Will Parchman said the organization goes toe-to-toe with professionals.
“Everybody should be proud of themselves,” he said.
@erickreports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.