The Shorthorn receives 36 awards from fall national conventions

This semester, The Shorthorn staff received a spectrum of recognitions and awards in two different competitions that compare student news publications from across the nation.
The publication was recognized in 26 categories between organization and individual awards from the Associated Collegiate Press, a national community of collegiate journalists and collegiate-journalism advisers, according to ACP’s website. Most notably, The Shorthorn was one of 19 college publications to receive the Pacemaker award for its print product.
The publication was also nominated for two other Pacemakers: online publishing and multiplatform, a brand new category that honors college media serving readers across the available platforms, such as print, online, social media and audio/video.
First-place individual recognitions included Editorial Cartoon of The Year by Gabriela Villatoro, Feature Photo of the Year by Ward Sakeik, Multimedia Sports Story of The Year by staff members and Sports Feature Photo of the Year by Nicholas Badeaux.
Angelica Perez, the publication’s former editor-in-chief from summer 2021 to spring 2022, said the awards don’t just reflect a singular person’s effort but the success of the whole team.
“It's a team effort, aside from the individual categories that people win,” Perez said. “I feel like the big awards are for everyone, it's showing the work across the board of how everyone does it.”
The ACP’s Best of Show, which judged works published in fall 2022, honored The Shorthorn with second place for Website for four-year campus with more than 15,000 students, fourth place for Four-year Campus Digital Newsletter and fifth place for Advertising Special Newspaper Section.
The Shorthorn received the awards in October during the MediaFest 22 Fall National College Media Convention in Washington D.C, which was the first time the publication attended the convention in person since Fall 2019.
Laurie Fox, newsroom adviser and assistant director of Student Publications, said getting to see The Shorthorn’s name next to other student publications from across the country is one of the biggest things about the national conventions.
The array of writing, design, social media and multimedia recognitions that touched every aspect of the publication is the main thing the list of awards showed, Fox said. The individual awards are a testimony to the talent of the students.
The Shorthorn also placed in 10 categories at the College Media Association’s Pinnacle Awards,a national competition honoring the best college media organizations and individual work. First place recognitions included the staff’s efforts for Best Campus Engagement and Best Breaking News Story by Taylor Coit and Cole Kembel.
The publication placed second in Best Ad Supplement/Special Section. It also received seven honorable mentions in Best Social Media Strategy, Best Editorial Cartoon, Best Newspaper Entertainment Page/Spread, Best Newspaper Feature Page/Spread, Best Newspaper Opinion Page/Spread, Best Multimedia Breaking News Story and Best Social Media Presence.
“I feel like we just covered our campus well,” Fox said. “We covered Arlington well, and so I think just those kinds of things are never going to get old for our readers.”
Student Publications director Will Parchman said he’s more grateful for what the awards represent than the awards themselves.
“To me, what it represents is a lot of work, I would say, a conscientious commitment to journalism and a desire to improve,” Parchman said. “I think when you bring those things together, you get an award.”
The awards show what the publication has tried to emphasize over time which is accuracy, the final project and quality over quantity, he said.
He’s most proud of student journalists and everyone else in the department for fighting through various challenges they faced over the year, Parchman said. The students kept a calm, measured head through the year’s various events and transition from virtual to in-person.
“I feel like we can look back at the way we covered some real crucial moments and be really proud of it,” he said. “I think that ultimately is reflected in the awards.”
News reporter Mallika Chahal contributed to this article.
@Shawlings601
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.