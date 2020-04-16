The Shorthorn is hiring paid positions in the areas of the newsroom, advertising design, advertising sales and marketing.
Every position is paid, plus the department awards thousands of dollars in scholarships exclusively to Shorthorn employees every spring and fall. Both work-study and nonwork-study positions are available.
The Shorthorn has won countless awards, and alumni have used their work experiences to land jobs in a variety of fields.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Editor-in-Chief Brian Lopez will host a virtual job fair on Facebook and Instagram to answer your questions on working at The Shorthorn. There, you can ask questions concerning employment, day-to-day operations and more.
The Shorthorn plans to continue operating remotely during the summer, as it has done while the campus is closed. If you are interested in joining our team for the summer or fall, see below for more information on the available positions and how you can apply. Full job descriptions are also available.
Newsroom
The newsroom is hiring positions in reporting, photography, copy editing, social media and graphic design. Each fall and spring semester, about 50 students work in the newsroom.
Our newsroom models itself after professional newsrooms. Working here will ensure that you graduate with a portfolio of work and are ready to enter a variety of professions.
The Shorthorn hires reporters for the News, Life & Entertainment and Sports desks. Experience is not required to apply, but any work samples are welcome.
Copy editors revise stories for style and grammar before publication. Photographers shoot photos and videos for articles, as well as standalone content.
Ideal candidates should have at least 20 hours to dedicate to the position a week, have an interest in media or journalism and be willing to learn.
Shorthorn alumni have gone on to work at a variety of industries and publications, including The Texas Tribune, The Dallas Morning News, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, the Associated Press and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram — as well as dozens of others.
Marketing
Be a part of the award-winning team that helps promote The Shorthorn and its products to the campus and the community.
Marketing compiles analytics, creates social media growth strategies and holds dozens of tabling and promotion events.
There are up to five marketing team members during the full semesters, led by a student marketing manager. Alumni have gone on to work at a variety of firms.
Advertising sales
The Shorthorn advertising sales team helps bring in revenue to support the publication. This award-winning team sells ads to clients both on campus and off.
You won’t see this team sitting still for long. Although you could find them in the office throughout the day (before the campus was closed), they’re just as often pitching to businesses or running across campus to sell ads.
Advertising sales is hiring two advertising sales representatives for fall.
Advertising design
With ad sales comes the need for ad design. The Shorthorn sees that process from start to finish and designs many ads in house.
Our team of advertising graphic designers gain real-world experience designing for both print and online for a variety of campaigns.
The digital development technicians also work in this area. They use front-end web coding and data to create special projects, design microsites and improve The Shorthorn’s website.
Advertising design typically hires one to three employees per full semester.
How to apply for a position
You may submit your application anytime on our website. Editors are currently reviewing applications for the summer and fall semesters. Portfolios of past work are appreciated but not necessarily required. Email any questions to editor.shorthorn@uta.edu.
Volunteer for the Community Voices program
The Shorthorn also has a volunteer columnist program to provide students and community members with a platform to share their experiences and perspectives. Each columnist writes at least two columns a semester, works with the opinion editor and is provided with free training. Apply using our online form.
