The Shorthorn brings home awards from Texas Intercollegiate Press Association convention

Members of The Shorthorn staff won awards for previously published work and for live contest participation at the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association convention in Fort Worth last weekend.
The Shorthorn won a total of 63 awards, including Division I Overall Excellence for its website, News Director/Editor of the Year for Dang Le, The Shorthorn editor-in-chief, and Four-Year Designer of the Year for design editor Claudia Humphrey.
TIPA dates back to 1909 and is the oldest collegiate press association in the nation. Its annual convention, which began in 1910, hosts guest speakers, live contests and recognizes students for their work in various areas from design to writing.
Division I includes schools like the UT Austin, Baylor University and Texas A&M University. The Shorthorn staff also won awards for feature writing, press release writing, magazine design and sports print writing.
Laurie Fox, newsroom adviser and Student Publications assistant director, said the TIPA convention has a career piece to it, with speakers and opportunities for students to talk to potential employees. There are also live contests where students compete to win awards in categories such as photography and news reporting.
Part of the convention awards came from the live competitions. Other awards were given for published works during the 2022 calendar year.
Fox said the convention is a great opportunity to provide educational resources for students beyond the classroom. “Our students like to test their abilities in real time and they're pretty competitive,” she said.
Student Publications director Will Parchman said that to him, one of the convention's main purposes is to give students a platform for success — not just in competing, but in gaining awards that will help students toward future employment.
Parchman cited another reason for going to TIPA: networking opportunities. Since the convention is exclusive to Texas schools, there’s a lot more overlap in the people that students meet and connect with, he said.
“It's kind of this collective agreement that we're all gonna go and learn and have some fun and just be together,” Fox said. “I think that's one of the things we were not able to do for a couple of years in the pandemic.”
Humphrey said that to her, the awards for both individuals and newsrooms feel like recognition for the hard work student journalists put into their work.
Before she won Four-Year Designer of the Year, Humphrey said she didn’t expect her name to be called. “There's so many other talented designers and illustrators from other schools that also were entered,” she said
Parchman said he wasn’t surprised by any of the awards because he knows the work that each student put in.
“The reason we do these is not to pat ourselves on the back and say, ‘well, look at us, we’re The Shorthorn, aren't we great?’ It's so that students have these opportunities for training,” he said. “They have things they can put on the resume, things that they can use that they can sell their skills to future employers.”
